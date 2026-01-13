Vikas Khanna’s childhood Lohri memories: ‘The kitchen would smell of jaggery, peanuts and gajak’

Mumbai: Celebrity chef Vikas Khanna has fondly recalled his childhood Lohri celebrations in Amritsar, describing harvest festivals as an “atmosphere” rather than mere occasions that shaped his lifelong relationship with food.

Reflecting on whether any childhood memory associated with harvest festival meals continues to inspire him, Khanna said the connection is deep and emotional. “Yes, very strongly. Growing up in Amritsar, harvest festivals were not events — they were an atmosphere,” he shared, adding that those experiences remain at the heart of his culinary journey even today.

Recounting Lohri evenings from his childhood, the renowned chef painted a vivid picture of warmth, devotion and togetherness. “I still remember Lohri evenings — the warmth of the bonfire, the sound of folk songs, and my mother preparing food with such devotion. The kitchen would smell of jaggery, peanuts, rewri, gajak, and that fragrance still lives inside me,” he said.

Beyond the aromas and flavours, Khanna revealed that what left a lasting impact was the quiet sense of gratitude and prayer that preceded every meal in his home. “Before we ate, there was always a sense of prayer, not spoken loudly, but felt deeply. Because in our homes, harvest meant one thing — never take food for granted. Even today, I carry that childhood lesson into everything I do, including MasterChef India, where food is always connected to story, culture and soul.”

When asked about his favourite festival delicacy, Khanna did not hesitate. “For me, it will always be the food of Punjab during harvest season — sarson da saag and makki di roti. It’s not just a dish, it is a feeling,” he said, explaining that it carries the fragrance of the fields, the warmth of the winter sun and the sound of families sitting together.

“The first spoon of saag with ghee is like a reminder that India’s greatest strength has always been its land and its people,” he added. Khanna also expressed his admiration for the diversity of harvest foods across India. “Til-gud, pongal, pitha, payasam — they may look different, but the emotion is the same: gratitude. That is the soul of the harvest special — celebrating India through the language of its harvest.”

Emphasising the deep roots of harvest festivals in India’s agrarian culture, Khanna said these celebrations strongly influence the country’s food traditions and cooking philosophy. “Harvest festivals remind us that food is not born in a kitchen, it is born in the soil. India’s cooking philosophy has always been deeply seasonal, deeply respectful and deeply grateful.”

He further explained that festivals such as Pongal, Lohri, Baisakhi, Makar Sankranti, Bihu and Onam are not merely about feasting. “They are about honouring ingredients at their purest — new rice, jaggery, sesame, lentils, fresh coconut and sugarcane,” he said.

For Khanna, harvest cuisine carries one powerful lesson. “Simplicity is the greatest luxury,” he remarked, adding that harvest food represents the most honest form of storytelling. “It has no pretence. It is food that comes from need, nature and nourishment. It is not about trends — it is about truth.”

Drawing a global parallel, the chef noted that the world’s greatest cuisines are also built on harvest traditions. “Rice cultures, bread cultures, corn cultures — the ingredients may differ, but the emotion is universal: celebrating abundance and respecting scarcity.”

Vikas Khanna is currently seen as a judge on MasterChef India, which airs on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony Liv, where he continues to blend culinary excellence with stories of culture, memory and soul.