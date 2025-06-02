Vikram Sugumaran, noted Tamil filmmaker, dies of cardiac arrest in Chennai

Vikram Sugumaran death News: Filmmaker Vikram Sugumaran, who is best known as the critically well-received film directing debut Madha Yaanai Kootam Tamil filmmaker passes away on the 2nd of June in Chennai after an cardiac arrest. He was 47. His family includes his children and wife living in Chennai.

Vikram was believed to be on the journey back to Madurai after narrating a brand new story to an editor, when he was struck by severe Vikram Sugumaran cardiac arrest. Although he was taken into a hospital nearby doctors were unable to revive Vikram.

Vikram Sugumaran Chennai started acting in films as an assistant for the legendary film director Balu Mahendra between 1999 and 2000. The director later made a splash by directing Madha Yaanai Kootam which was a gritty, rural drama which was praised for its uncompromising narrative along with social commentary. His most recent project as a director was Raavana Kottam with Shanthnu Bhagyaraj in the leading role.

Honoring his late film director Shanthnu declared, "Rip my dear brother. I've learned so much from you and will be grateful for every minute. Too soon gone. We will miss you. #RIPVikramSugumaran".

Vikram Sugumaran obituary has been working on a new film named Therum Porum. In a recent interaction with the media the filmmaker admitted that he was betrayed by certain people within the industry. But he decided not to mention anyone, noting that he had no evidence to back his assertions.

The sudden death of the director has caused a flood of sadness on social media as well as those in the Tamil film community expressing their sadness and shock. Many have claimed that he was an actor with a strong confidence and with a distinctive voice added authenticity to the rural stories.











