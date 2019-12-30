Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma bump into another celebrity couple in Switzerland; See pic

Now that the Indian team won't be in action until next month, Indian captain Virat Kohli's vacation has already begun as he was spotted with his wife and Bollywood icon, Anushka Sharma in Switzerland.

Both the superstars shared their pictures on their respective official social media handles on Sunday, where they appeared to be at a ski resort. Before them, the celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan were spotted holidaying in the dreamland of Switzerland.

When they shared the pictures on Saturday, there were only speculations that like Kareena and her family, they are also in Gstaad. However, Anuskha and Dhawan's latest posts on Monday confirmed that Kohli and his wife were also in Gstaad.

Kohli, Anushka bumped into Dhawan and his girlfriend Natasha Dalal then they posed for a selfie together. The picture of the quartet has become viral in no time.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Anushka wrote: "Hello frands," while Varun captioned it: "Mountain ke dost."

Anushka Sharma and Dhawan co-starred in the 2018 film Sui Dhaaga: Made In India.

Also, before bumping into Anushka and Kohli, Dhawan met Kareena and Karisma Kapoor and posed with the sister duo as well.

Kohli and Anushka met during the shoot of a TV commercial. After dating for several years, the couple got married in Italy in December 2017.

The recently concluded One-Day International (ODI) series between India and the West Indies was Kohli's last in 2019 and the Indian skipper has ended the year with a tally of 2,455 runs across formats. He is World No. 1 in both ODI and Test format, according to the latest ICC Players Rankings.