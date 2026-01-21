Vishal Bhardwaj elaborates on how he convinced Farida Jalal to use ‘swear words’ in O Romeo

Mumbai: Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj has revealed how he convinced legendary star Farida Jalal to use abusive words in his upcoming movie O Romeo.

Talking about it at the trailer launch of O Romeo, Vishal said, “The first thing I told Farida ji was that there was a question of abusive language in the scene. She asked what it was and if it was very bad, and I said that whatever the language is, it is necessary for the character.”

He added, “The character of Shahid is someone the whole city fears, the underworld fears, but in front of his grandmother, he is powerless. She could have controlled him completely. That was the character, and Farida ji accepted it.”

Applauding the legendary actress for her powerpack performance in O Romeo, Vishal said, ‘She delivered the line with such intensity that it went viral. We made her wait a lot for the shoot, and it was very painful for her, but we are extremely thankful to her for being a part of this film.”

The ace filmmaker also recalled the strong women in his house and highlighted how his childhood went seeing their strength and dominance. Vishal said, “As far as I remember from my childhood, I have seen the women in my family as very dominant and strong. I truly believe women are stronger than men. Men may be hot-tempered, but women are more calm and carefully handle everything. I have seen their strength closely. In Meerut, when boys from the locality would roam around at night, and if my aunt shouted at them, the whole group would run away. That is the strength I have seen in women from childhood.”

Talking about the O Romeo that stars Shahid Kapoor and Tripti Dimri, Vishal without divulging details about the movie, said, “The film’s name is O Romeo, and it is actually a love story, with a violent backdrop. It is an unrequited love story of this character, and is a strong love story.”

O Romeo releases on February 13.



