Vishal Bhardwaj to unveil first teaser of Shahid Kapoor’s O’Romeo

Mumbai: Director Vishal Bhardwaj is set to release the much-anticipated teaser for his upcoming action thriller O’Romeo, starring Shahid Kapoor, offering fans an early look into the richly crafted world of the film.

According to sources, the teaser will run for about two minutes and aims to set the tone for a story built on mystery, emotion and intensity rather than simply showcasing action sequences. It is expected to provide the first visual glimpse of the strong ensemble cast, including Triptii Dimri, Randeep Hooda and Avinash Tiwary, each appearing in roles markedly different from their previous work.

The announcement comes after Shahid Kapoor recently shared the first poster from O’Romeo, revealing his gritty new avatar. In the striking image, he appears in a blood-soaked and heavily tattooed look that hints at the film’s dark and intense narrative, drawing strong reactions from fans and industry peers alike.

O’Romeo marks the fourth collaboration between Kapoor and Bhardwaj, following acclaimed films like Kaminey and Haider. The project is being produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, with the theatrical release scheduled for 13 February 2026, just ahead of Valentine’s Day.

The film has generated significant buzz in Bollywood circles, with expectations high for a narrative that blends visceral action with deeply layered character arcs—hallmarks of Bhardwaj’s filmmaking style. Fans are now eagerly awaiting the teaser’s release, which promises a richer insight into the tone and stylistic vision of O’Romeo ahead of its cinematic debut.