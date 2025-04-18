Vishal-Sheykhar unveil soulful title track for ‘Come Fall In Love – The DDLJ Musical’

As the premiere of Come Fall In Love – The DDLJ Musical approaches, Yash Raj Films has released the much-anticipated title track, composed by the dynamic duo Vishal-Sheykhar. This musical adaptation of the iconic Bollywood film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) is set to debut at the Manchester Opera House in the UK from May 29 to June 21, with Jena Pandya and Ashley Day playing the leads, Simran and Roger.

Vishal Dadlani expressed deep pride in the project, describing the musical as a heartfelt tribute to India. “Come Fall In Love – The DDLJ Musical celebrates India's culture, tradition, and everything India is loved for. Working on this musical has been hugely satisfying,” he shared.

Discussing the title track, Vishal noted that the goal was to evoke a deep sense of nostalgia among the Indian diaspora while simultaneously introducing Western audiences to the richness of Indian heritage—reflected through its food, music, and culture. “Nell Benjamin wrote the song as an energetic glorification of India that goes beyond colors and festivals—it celebrates the spirit of the people,” he added.

Sheykhar Ravjiani echoed the sentiment, stating, “This high-energy anthem captures the beautiful spirit of India and celebrates the cross-cultural connection of East meets West. It’s a song that will resonate with everyone, no matter where they are from.”

Praising director Aditya Chopra for bringing them on board, Sheykhar called the track incredibly special and said it offers just a glimpse into the emotional and musical journey that lies ahead. “If you want to discover the heart of India and its culture, this musical is a must-watch,” he concluded.

The title track has already stirred excitement, promising a magical musical experience rooted in timeless Indian values with global appeal.