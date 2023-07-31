Vishwak Sen and Sithara Entertainments' VS11 is "Gangs of Godavari"

Vishwak Sen has become one of the most popular young upcoming stars of Telugu Cinema. He has joined hands with Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas for his VS11.

Krishna Chaitanya is writing and directing the film. Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya are producing the film and Srikara Studios are presenting it.

Vishwak Sen is playing a person who raises from Rags to Riches in a ruthless world. He is a Gray character and his performance will be talked about state the makers.

Anjali is playing an important character in the film. Yuvan Shankar Raja is composing music for the film.

Now, the team has announced the title of the film as Gangs of Godavari. The film is set-up in and around areas near Rajamundry.

Neha Shetty is playing the leading lady role. Gangs of Godavari is said to be a raw and rustic film. Gangs of Godavari will hit the theatres in December.

Gandhi is the production designer and National Award-winning editor Navin Nooli is editing the film. More details will be announced soon.



