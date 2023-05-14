Live
- VT 13 Team Wishes Manushi Chhillar On The Occasion Of Her Birthday
- Manushi Chhillar joined the cast of Varun Tej’s 13th movie and will make her Tollywood debut with this action thriller!
- Today being her birthday, the makers dropped a beautiful pic and shared this big news
The trend of Bollywood queens accepting Tollywood movies these days is still on… We already had Mrunal Thakur for Sita Rama and Janhvi Kapoor is essaying the lead actress role in Junior NTR and Koratala Siva’s untitled project. Now another beauty queen joined this trend. Former Miss World Manushi Chhillar is now officially part of mega hero Varun Tej’s 13th movie. The makers revealed this news earlier itself and wished her today with a special post…
Along with sharing Manushi’s pic, they also wrote, “Happy Birthday @ManushiChhillar May you always fly high #VT13 @IAmVarunTej @ShaktipsHada89 @dophari @sidhu_mudda @nandu_abbineni @khanwacky @sonypicsfilmsin @SonyPicsIndia”.
The earlier released poster showcases Varun Tej from the back and all dressed up in Air force Officer attire. He is all set to fight for the country and is seen standing between the combat aircrafts. According to the sources, he underwent rigorous training to best fit the bill and his character will have many shades too!
VT 13 movie is being directed by Shakti Pratap Singh and is being produced by Sony Pictures International Productions in partnership with the Renaissance Pictures banner.
Speaking about Varun Tej's 12th movie, it is a unique-concept-based movie. Mickey J Meyer will score the tunes while Avinash Kolla will head the Art department. So, VT 12 will be directed by Praveen Sattaru and is produced by Bapineedu and BVSN Prasad under the SVCC banner.
Happy Birthday Manushi...