War 2 Day 1 advance bookings: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s action thriller poised to surpass ₹20 crore mark ahead of August 14 premiere

War 2 release August 14– starring Hrithik Roshan Jr NTR movie– is picking up the momentum at the box office. War 2, the latest addition to the YRF Spy Universe, is all set to make a strong start with a day one collection crossing ₹20 crore, as per early estimates.

War 2 advance booking collection

Sacnilk reports that War 2 ticket sales across India have so far amassed ₹9.04 crore. If blocked seats are added to the total, it stands at an impressive ₹17.29 crore – an early indication of positive interest in War 2 heading into the Independence Day weekend.

Collection by format

Hindi 2D, which is leading the pack, has clocked a ₹5.56 crore collection while the total Hindi biz (including premium formats like IMAX 2D, 4DX, and ICE) now stands at ₹6.18 crore.

Telugu dubbed version of War 2 has raked in around ₹3 crore (mostly from 2D shows) till now while the Tamil version has added about ₹9.34 lakh to its kitty.

Regional-wise collection

In terms of advance and blocked tickets, AP is leading the chart with an estimated collection of around ₹2.57 crore. Telangana, Maharashtra (tied with Telangana), Delhi (about ₹2.03 crore) and Karnataka (₹1.04 crore) are some of the other big territories.

War (2019) vs War 2

Despite the good numbers for a start, expectations are quite high from War 2. The previous film in the franchise was released in 2019 and opened to a humongous ₹53.35 crore, collected ₹166.25 crore in its opening weekend, and went on to earn a total of ₹318.01 crore. Whether it will surpass or at least maintain the same numbers will be seen in the post-release run.

War 2 weekend box office competition

War 2 box office prediction behind in the weekend box office clash, with Rajinikanth-starrer Coolie netting ₹24.59 crore in advance ticket sales. With the inclusion of the gross from blocked seats, the total collection stands at ₹32.64 crore.