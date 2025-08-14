  • Menu
War 2 Review in Simple English: Fans Love Hrithik & Jr. NTR, Not the Story

War 2 is now in theatres with stars like Hrithik Roshan, Jr. NTR, and Kiara Advani. Fans praise the actors but say the story is too simple and the VFX is weak.

The new movie War 2 is now in the cinema. Big stars are in it – Hrithik Roshan, Jr. NTR, and Kiara Advani. Many people were happy and waiting to see it.

After watching, some people said, “Hrithik and Jr. NTR is very good! They act strong and look super!” But other people said, “The story is not new. We can guess it. And the special effects are not so good.”

So, some people are happy with the heroes. But others are not happy with the story and pictures.

