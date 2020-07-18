Watch: Latest Bhojpuri Song 'Gharwa Me Jagal Biya Mai' Is Trending

Bhojpuri songs are creating a buzz on the internet and are seeking attention with their peppy lyrics and awesome folk aura… As it is lockdown period, people are getting grooved to their favourite Bhojpuri songs and are enjoying the folk essence of these dance numbers…

Here is another latest hit of the Bhojpuri industry… "Gharwa Me Jagal Biya Mai…" is currently trending on the music charts and has witnessed millions of views… Have a look!

Being a cute nokjhok between lovers, this song got connected to many frustrated boys who are facing the same problem with their girlfriends. Thus "Gharwa Me Jagal Biya Mai…" is trending and has turned into popular song. This song is crooned by Ramesh Akela and Renu Rani while the lyrics are penned by Awdhesh Nirmohi. The folk music beats added to the composition also made this song a peppy one. Ujjawal Kumar has given the best composition which turned it into a blockbuster dance number.



So guys, get grooved to "Gharwa Me Jagal Biya Mai…" and enjoy the song to the core!!!