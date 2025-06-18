Watch: Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda Spotted Together Again, Spark Wedding Rumors

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda were once again seen together, sparking fresh speculation about their relationship.

The two were spotted sitting side by side in the same car.

On the night of June 17 (Wednesday), they were seen at Mumbai airport.

With face masks on, the pair sat quietly in the back seat, appearing as if they didn’t notice the attention.

Photos and videos of them quickly surfaced online and went viral across social media platforms.

This latest appearance has once again made their rumored relationship a trending topic.

Ongoing Dating Rumors

There have been ongoing rumors that Rashmika and Vijay are in a relationship.

However, neither of them has ever publicly confirmed or denied these reports.

Still, fans have noticed them posting similar pictures that hint at being together, including wedding-related content that quickly goes viral.

Their recent sighting has further fueled talk about a possible upcoming wedding.

Rashmika’s Birthday in Oman

On April 5, 2025, Rashmika celebrated her 29th birthday in Oman.

She shared beachside photos from the trip on social media.

Interestingly, Vijay Deverakonda also posted beach photos on Instagram just a day later, leading fans to connect the dots.

Rashmika’s Upcoming Films

Rashmika is currently filming 'Thama' opposite Ayushmann Khurrana, which is set for a Diwali 2025 release.

The film also stars Paresh Rawal and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Another film, 'Kubera', featuring Nagarjuna and Dhanush, will release on June 20.

In addition, she has a packed lineup including 'Cocktail 2' (with Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon), 'The Girlfriend', 'Rainbow', 'Ek Saath Do Do', and more.



