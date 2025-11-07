  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Entertainment

Watch: The Girlfriend Movie Trailer, Rashmika Mandanna Shines in Emotional Film

Rashmika Mandanna’s Girl Friend teaser to be unveiled on her birthday
x

Rashmika Mandanna’s Girl Friend teaser to be unveiled on her birthday

Highlights

Rashmika Mandanna and Dixit Shetty’s movie The Girlfriend released on November 7, 2025.

The trailer for Rashmika Mandanna and Dixit Shetty’s movie The Girlfriend was released on November 7, 2025. It is directed by Rahul Ravindran and produced by Dheeraj Mogilineni and Vidya Koppineedi.

Good Reviews

The trailer is getting good reviews. Rashmika’s acting is praised.

Rashmika’s Message

Rashmika took to X to share her experience of working in the movie. She said the movie is about women loving themselves and being confident. She told girls to be proud of their journey. She thanked men who support women without showing strength.

Vijay Deverakonda’s Praise

Actor Vijay Deverakonda praised Rashmika and the team on X.

The Girlfriend is more than a movie. It is an emotional story with a strong message for women.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick