Live
- How Adani's Rs 30,000 crore Bhagalpur power project will change Bihar's fortunes forever
- Mahesh Manjrekar, Dilip Prabhavalkar-starrer ‘Dashavatar’ to premiere from November 14
- 150th Anniversary of Vande Mataram Celebrated in Hyderabad with Police Commissioner
- ‘I was screaming in my head’: Weatherald on Test call-up for Ashes opener
- Kurnool bus tragedy: Travel bus owner arrested and released on bail
- Delhi Airport Flight Delays Caused By Technical Glitch, Not Cyber Attack: IT Ministry
- 'Bihar Doesn't Want A Katta Sarkar': PM Modi Slams Opposition's 'Jungle Raj' In Aurangabad Rally
- South Korea: 3 killed, 2 feared dead, 2 unaccounted for in power plant collapse
- Prashant Kishor Attributes Bihar's Record Turnout To Two Key Factors
- Watch: The Girlfriend Movie Trailer, Rashmika Mandanna Shines in Emotional Film
Watch: The Girlfriend Movie Trailer, Rashmika Mandanna Shines in Emotional Film
Rashmika Mandanna and Dixit Shetty’s movie The Girlfriend released on November 7, 2025.
The trailer for Rashmika Mandanna and Dixit Shetty’s movie The Girlfriend was released on November 7, 2025. It is directed by Rahul Ravindran and produced by Dheeraj Mogilineni and Vidya Koppineedi.
Good Reviews
The trailer is getting good reviews. Rashmika’s acting is praised.
Rashmika’s Message
Rashmika took to X to share her experience of working in the movie. She said the movie is about women loving themselves and being confident. She told girls to be proud of their journey. She thanked men who support women without showing strength.
The Girlfriend —— Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) November 7, 2025
Ahhh! Where do I even begin..
When Rahul first narrated this script to me, I remember tearing up.. there were so many moments that pinched my heart in ways I couldn’t explain.
I kept thinking.. wait, I know this feeling..I’ve felt this before.. I don’t know how… pic.twitter.com/NNmsb61Ewh
Vijay Deverakonda’s Praise
Actor Vijay Deverakonda praised Rashmika and the team on X.
The Girlfriend is more than a movie. It is an emotional story with a strong message for women.
I know they have made something powerful. Something important. Something that will be hard to digest.— Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) November 6, 2025
I know the performances by all actors are top class and what @23_rahulr has created with @iamRashmika and @Dheekshiths and @ItsAnuEmmanuel is going to create an impact.…