Watch: The Girlfriend Movie Trailer, Rashmika Mandanna Shines in Emotional Film

The trailer for Rashmika Mandanna and Dixit Shetty’s movie The Girlfriend was released on November 7, 2025. It is directed by Rahul Ravindran and produced by Dheeraj Mogilineni and Vidya Koppineedi.

Good Reviews

The trailer is getting good reviews. Rashmika’s acting is praised.

Rashmika’s Message

Rashmika took to X to share her experience of working in the movie. She said the movie is about women loving themselves and being confident. She told girls to be proud of their journey. She thanked men who support women without showing strength.

The Girlfriend —

Ahhh! Where do I even begin..

When Rahul first narrated this script to me, I remember tearing up.. there were so many moments that pinched my heart in ways I couldn’t explain.

I kept thinking.. wait, I know this feeling..I’ve felt this before.. I don’t know how… pic.twitter.com/NNmsb61Ewh — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) November 7, 2025

Vijay Deverakonda’s Praise

Actor Vijay Deverakonda praised Rashmika and the team on X.

The Girlfriend is more than a movie. It is an emotional story with a strong message for women.