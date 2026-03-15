‘We don’t beg for love, we become love: Niharika Konidela on ‘Rakasa’ new song

The makers of Rakasa recently unveiled the film’s second single, “Padhe Padhe,” at a lively launch event held at St. Peter’s Engineering College. The event was attended by producer Niharika Konidela, lead actors Sangeeth Sobhan and Nayan Sarika, along with music composer Anudeep Dev.

Speaking about the concept behind the romantic track, Niharika explained that the song presents a refreshing perspective on love. “In most songs, women beg for love, but in this song we become love. We don’t beg for love, we become love — that’s what ‘Padhe Padhe’ is,” she said. She also described the film as a wholesome family entertainer that blends fantasy, adventure, comedy, and strong performances.

Composer Anudeep Dev praised the enthusiastic response from students at the event while discussing the song’s theme. He explained that while the first single “Rapappa” had a playful tone aimed at boys, “Padhe Padhe” highlights a girl’s emotional perspective in relationships.

Actress Nayan Sarika shared that the song immediately resonated with her. She revealed that she kept listening to it repeatedly after hearing it for the first time and added that the track reflects how girls often drop subtle hints that sometimes go unnoticed.

Lead actor Sangeeth Sobhan also spoke about the film, recalling how director Manasa Sharma narrated the story to him following the success of MAD Square. He added with humour that audiences can expect plenty of comedy since he is part of the project.

The melody “Padhe Padhe” is sung by Sindhuja Srinivasan and written by lyricist Kittu Vissapragada. The film also features actors Vennela Kishore, Brahmaji, Tanikella Bharani, and Ashish Vidyarthi in key roles.

Produced by Pink Elephant Pictures in association with Zee Studios, Rakasa is gearing up for a worldwide theatrical release on April 3, 2026.