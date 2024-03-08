‘We Love Bad Boys’ review: Explores the love lives of today’s youth

Rating: 2.75/5

"We Love Bad Boys" is a heartwarming romantic comedy that humorously explores the love lives of today's youth while cleverly incorporating tradition and culture. Starring Ajay Kathurvar, Vamsi Yakasiri, Adithya Shashank, Romika Sharma, Roshini Sahota, and Pragya Nayan, the film, directed by Raju Rajendra Prasad, is a must-watch for both youth and parents. The film hits screens today and let’s see how it fares at box-office.

Story:

Prasanth (Ajay Kathurvar), Vinay (Vamsi Yakasiri), and Arun (Adithya Shashank), close friends and roommates, embark on a quest for true love. The twist comes when sisters Divya (Romika Sharma), Ramya (Roshini Sahota), and Puja (Pragya Nayan) fall for Prasanth, Vinay, and Arun, respectively. Despite their father's (Posani Krishna Murali) intentions to unite them through marriage, Prasanth and Vinay resist, unraveling the intriguing rest of the story. The film explores the dynamics of love and friendship, adding a touch of suspense to this romantic tale.

Performances:

Ajay, Vamsi, and Adithya deliver stellar performances, perfectly embodying relatable characters that resonate with the youth audience. Romika Sharma's enchanting allure adds an extra layer of appeal, while Roshini Sahota and Pragya Nayan impress with their beauty and flawless portrayals. The supporting cast, featuring talents like Posani Krishna Murali, Kasi Vishwanath, Ali, Sapthagiri, 30 Years Industry Prudhvi, Shiva Reddy, and others, contribute their best to enhance the overall cinematic experience. The film becomes a seamless blend of talent, capturing the essence of youth and delivering a compelling narrative enriched by a diverse and accomplished ensemble cast.

Technicalities:

Being a romantic entertainer, music takes center stage in the film, with well-picturized songs and an engaging background score that maintains the audience's connection. The film benefits from picturesque locations, crystal-clear visuals, and decent production values. The script, laden with humor, is a strong suit, particularly evident in episodes such as the police station, prostitute scenes, Ali's sequences, and the climax, all contributing to the hilarity. Director Raju Rajendra Prasad crafts a near-perfect script, but the film's length may require some trimming. While the movie follows a somewhat routine formula, overall improvements could have enhanced the cinematic experience.