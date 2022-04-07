We step into relationships with baby steps that make us fall in love: Alefia Kapadia

'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2' actress Alefia Kapadia talks about the ongoing track and how the show brings out the reality of two strangers gradually falling in love with each other in an arranged marriage.

The show revolves around Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar, who are playing onscreen couple Ram and Priya respectively. In the ongoing track, the lead characters are shown facing the dilemma to express their feelings for each other.

Alefia spoke about the quandary Ram (played by Nakuul Mehta) and Priya (essayed by Disha Parmar) are now facing.

She says: "We step into relationships with baby steps which gradually make us fall in love. Love is not some quick scheme that two people can fall into. It takes time, you have to know the person that you want to love. Certainty is the keyword here. Sure, the heart wants what it wants, but there are always doubts."

The actress adds about the upcoming episodes in which both Ram and Priya will confess their love for each other.

"Priya still has to come to terms with her own feelings for Ram even though Ram is already head over heels in love with her.

Love is an experience that is unique to each individual. What is important is that you enjoy the journey and the show is inviting viewers to be a part of this journey of Priya to Ram," she adds.