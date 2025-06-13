We want our listeners to see this as an embracing change: Indie duo Khosla Raghu

Popular indie music duo Khosla Raghu are breaking out of their emotional ballad comfort zone with the release of their latest EP Aawara. Known for their heartfelt and melancholic tracks, the duo—comprised of Sanchit Khosla and Rishabh Raghu—have taken a creative leap with this new project, introducing fresh textures, upbeat energy, and emotional complexity. With their latest single “Dil Behra” already striking a chord, the EP signals a pivotal moment in their musical journey.

Speaking about their stylistic shift, Sanchit shared, “We were tired of being boxed into the ‘sad music’ label. We wanted to show we’re capable of more.” The change wasn’t just spontaneous—criticism played a role too. “One day, we saw a comment that said all our songs sound the same, and another one said, ‘Bro, will you not let us move on?’ That’s when we realised it was time to evolve,” he added.

The EP Aawara, which translates to "wanderer," naturally shaped itself around the theme of emotional drift. Sanchit explained that each of the five tracks—Phir Kho Gaya, Dil Behra, Tanha, and Naqabil—depicts traits of a wandering soul: someone lost, misunderstood, anxious, yet strangely defiant. “It became the emotional thread that ties the songs together,” he said.

While “Dil Behra” sounds light and cheerful on the surface, it holds deeper meaning. “There’s playfulness, but that’s a mask. The heart is still heavy, but instead of falling apart, it chooses to dance through the pain,” said Sanchit. The goal, he shared, was to maintain emotional honesty while experimenting with a more hopeful, vibrant sound.

The creative process behind Aawara was spontaneous and intuitive. “We started with sounds and genres, let the chords and melodies guide us, and wrote the lyrics later. It was very instinctive,” Sanchit noted. The result is a blend of simplicity and depth that’s winning over listeners.

Unlike many artists who struggle with reinvention, Khosla Raghu found the process freeing rather than intimidating. “There were no doubts. We were both eager to step out of the zone we had created for ourselves,” said Rishabh. He also credited the booming Indian indie music scene for enabling such creative freedom. “The indie space gives you the freedom to stay true to your inspiration and create without limitations. That’s the beauty of it,” he said. According to him, this independence is helping many artists, not just them, break new ground and reach wider audiences.

Interestingly, “Dil Behra,” despite its richness, is built on simplicity. “There are very few elements in the production. We realised that less is more, and that’s what makes it stand out,” Rishabh added.

As they enter this new phase, the duo hopes Aawara connects with fans on a deeper level. “We want our listeners to see this as a journey—one of letting go and embracing change. And we’re grateful they’ve welcomed it so far,” said Rishabh.

With Aawara, Khosla Raghu have not only redefined their musical identity but also reaffirmed their place in the ever-evolving indie music landscape.