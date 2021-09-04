Weekend Hungama: Movies To Watch Out This Week Both In The Theatres And OTT Platforms

Hey guys, the weekend is here! So, to rule out the stress and the best way to relax is by watching the favourite movies. Post lockdown, as the theatres are opening slowly, one should follow all the precautionary measures to watch the movie on the big screens. Well, even the OTT platforms are also offering a great way of entertainment by releasing awesome shows and movies this week on their streaming platforms.

So, let's check out the latest shows and movies that are releasing in the coming week of September… Take a look!

First, let us go with the theatre releases… Movies like Thalaivi and Seetimaar are going to entertain the audience this week releasing in the theatres!

1. Thalaivi

Release Date: 10th September

Release Platform: Theatres

Director: A L Vijay

Star Cast: Kangana Ranaut, Arvind Swami, Nasser, Bhagyasree and Samuthrakani

Being the biopic, Kangana Ranaut is playing the titular role in this movie. She will be stepping into the shoes of Tamil Nadu's former Chief Minister Jayalalitha. Well, the movie showcases the life story of this great actress turned politician and also a few glimpses of her ups and downs in her career. Thalaivi movie also comprises of star cast which includes Arvind Swami as MGR, Madhubala as MGR's wife, Priyamani as Shasikala and Prakash Raj as Karunanidhi.

2. Seetimaarr

Release Date: 10th September

Release Platform: Theatres

Director: Sampath Nandi

Star Cast: Gopichand and Tamannah Bhatia

Being a sports drama, the Seetimaarr movie is made on the 'Kabaddi' game and both the lead actors Gopichand and Tamannah will essay the roles of Kabaddi coaches in this movie. Even Bhumika Chawla, Rahman, Dev Gill, Tanikella Bharani, Subbaraju, Jayaprakash, Rao Ramesh, Posani Krishna Murali, Preeti Asrani, Rohith Pathak, Tarun Arora and Preethi Asrani will play prominent roles in this film.

3. Laambam

Release Date: 9th September

Release Platform: Theatres

Director: SP Jananathan

Star Cast: Vijay Sethupathi, Shruti Haasan and Jagapathi Babu

Laabam movie is a complete political thriller. Speaking about the movie's plot, it will speak about the plunder of farmers lands by corporates in the name of industrialization & corporate forming. The story reflects the ground realities in the Telugu States and Tamil Nadu.

Now, let us have a look at the OTT platform releases…

Amazon Prime

1. Mumbai Dairies

Release Date: 9th September

Star Cast: Mohit Raina, Konkona Sen Sharma and Shreya Dhanwanthary

Total Episodes: 8

We all know about the deadly 26/11 attacks on Mumbai. Many movies and shows have also been made on these attacks. But for the first time, this series is going to showcase another angle of the attacks. It focuses on the staff of the hospital who act as the first responders during the attacks.

2. Tuck Jagadish

Release Date: 10th September

Star Cast: Nani and Ritu Verma

Well, being one of the biggest movies of the season, Tuck Jagadish opted for an OTT release. It deals with the village politics of Bhudevipuram and holds emotional and family drama!

Zee5

1. Helmet

Release Date: 3rd September

2. Net

Release Date: 10th September

Disney+ Hotstar

Maestro

Release Date: 9th September

Star Cast: Nabha Natesh, Nithiin and Tamannah Bhatia

Nithiin acts as a blind pianist for his girlfriend Nabha Natesh. But unfortunately, he witnesses a murder committed by Tamannah and tries to report to Police. But they suspect Nithiin as he acts to be blind. So, let we need to wait and watch how will Nithiin prove his innocence and unfold the mystery!

So guys, have a dhamaka week as a few most awaited movies are going to hit the screens!