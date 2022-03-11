Weekly Calendar: Check The Movies And Shows Hitting The Theatres And OTT Platforms In The Coming Week

This week Prabhas Radhe Shyam and Anupam Kher's Kashmir Files hit the theatres and are running successfully with a positive talk… Going with the next week's calendar, Akshay Kumar is going to entertain the audience with his Bachchan Pandey movie. Along with it a few Tollywood movies are ready to hit the big screens. Even the OTT platforms like Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar and Netflix are ready with amazing web series and movies!

So, we have listed down the movies and shows that are hitting both theatres and OTT platforms in the coming week… Check out:

First, let us go with Tollywood movies…

Tollywood

Stand Up Rahul

Release Date: 18th March, 2022

Release Platform: Theatres

Star Cast: Raj Tarun and Varsha Bollamma

Genre: Romantic comedy entertainer

Bollywood

Bachchan Pandey

Release Date: 18th March, 2022

Release Platform: Theatres

Star Cast: Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez and Arshad Warsi

Director: Farhad Samji

Genre: Action comedy movie

Akshay Kumar will essay the role of a deadly gangster Bachchan Pandey who wants to become an actor and Kriti will portray the role of a journalist who will aim to become a filmmaker. Arshad Warsi will be seen as her assistant and both reach Bachchan's Pandey's home to shoot the movie! We need to wait and watch to know what happens next in the story!

Jalsa

Release Date: 18th March, 2022

Release Platform: Amazon Prime

Star Cast: Vidya Balan, Shefali Shah Rohini Hattangadi, Surya Kasibhatla, Kashish Rizwan, Shafeen Patel, Vidhatri Bandi, Ghanshyam Lalsa, Shrikant Mohan Yadav, Junaid Khan and Manav Kaul

Director: Suresh Triveni

Going with the plot, a young girl will breathe her last in an accident in midnight! So, journalist Vidya Balan wants to dig out the truth. She hires another journalist and with the help of her slowly she investigates the case. On the other hand, Shefali Shah who is the mother of that young girl wants to take revenge and starts killing murderers.

Now, let us check out the movies and shows that are releasing on OTT Platforms…

Amazon Prime

March 11

• Pete the Cat (2022): Season 2, Part 4

• Upload season 2

• Gehraiyaan

• LOL: Last One Laughing Canada episode 4

• The Marvelous Mrs Maisel season 4 episodes 7-8

• The Postcard Killings

• Star Trek: Picard season 2 episode 2

March 14

MotoGP Life at Speed

March 15

• Fifty Shades Darker

• Fifty Shades Freed

• Fifty Shades of Grey

• Hitman: Agent 47

March 18

• Master (2022)

• LOL: Last One Laughing Canada episode 5

• Deep Water

• Star Trek: Picard season 2 episode 3

Netflix

March 11

• The Adam Project

• Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 4

• Life After Death with Tyler Henry: Season 1

• Once Upon a Time… Happily Never After

• Rabid: Season 1

March 12

Parasite in Love

March 13

Eighth Grade

March 15

• Adam by Eve: A live in Animation

• Catherine Cohen: The Twist…? She's Gorgeous.

• Marilyn's Eyes

• Team Zenko Go: Season 1

March 16

• Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives: Limited Series

• Hei$t: The Great Robbery of Brazil's Central Bank: Season 1

• Zombieland: Double Tap

March 17

• Holmes & Watson

• Rescued by Ruby

• Soil: Season 1

March 18

• Alessandro Cattelan: One Simple Question

• Animal: Season 2

• Black Crab

• Cracow Monsters: Season 1

• The Cursed: Season 1

• Eternally Confused and Eager for Love: Season 1

• Human Resources: Season 1

• Is It Cake?: Season 1

• Light the Night: Part 3

• Standing Up: Season 1

• Top Boy: Season 2

• Windfall

• Without Saying Goodbye

• Young, Famous & African: Season 1

Disney+ Hotstar

March 9

• The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder - Episode 4

• Weekend Family - Season 1

March 11

Embrace the Panda: Making Turning RedTurning Red

March 16

• Big City Greens - Season 3, 5 episodes

• Miraculous Tales Of Ladybug & Cat Noir - Season 4, 6 episodes

• Muppet Babies - Season 3, 2 episodes

• Spidey And His Amazing Friends - Season 1, 5 episodes

• The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder - Episode 5

March 18

Cheaper by the DozenMore Than RobotsStep

So guys, have a blockbuster weekend and enjoy the week watching these interesting movies and shows!