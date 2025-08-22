When Chai Met Toast and Job Kurian create a soulful ode to home with ‘Dreamland’

Indie-folk band When Chai Met Toast (WCMT) has released their latest single Dreamland, in collaboration with acclaimed Malayalam singer-songwriter Job Kurian. The track beautifully explores how the essence of “home” is built through simple, everyday moments, shared spaces, and stories rooted in belonging.

Written in English, Hindi, and Malayalam, Dreamland draws from the band’s memories of growing up in Kerala—a place they fondly call their “dreamland.”

With lyrics inspired by daily life, familiar sounds, and cultural touchpoints, the song resonates with anyone who has found comfort in small yet defining moments of their hometown.

The track was initially conceptualized during WCMT’s songwriting sessions in the hills of Kerala and later shaped into a studio recording.

It also features traditional instruments like the Chenda and Kombu, infusing Kerala’s folk essence into a modern soundscape.

The multilingual layering adds depth, making the song both accessible and rooted.

Sharing their thoughts on the release, WCMT said: “Travelling the world made us realize there’s no place like home.

Dreamland is an ode to our families, friends, and the chaos and laughter that define Kerala. Job Kurian’s divine voice gave the track a timeless texture.”

Job Kurian echoed the sentiment, calling the collaboration special: “As someone deeply rooted in Kerala, I instantly connected with the lyrics. The song felt like an extension of my own emotions for my land.”

Part of the band’s upcoming album Small Town, Big Love, Little Homes, Dreamland celebrates the warmth of Kerala while offering a universal reflection on identity and belonging.