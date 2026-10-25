When Shah Rukh Khan admitted that he was extremely possessive of wife Gauri Khan

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are one of the most adored couples in Bollywood, but did you know that once King Khan admitted that he was extremely possessive of his better half during the initial phase of their relationship?

As SRK and Gauri appeared on the show 'Rendezvous with Simi Garewal', host and veteran actress Simi Garewal talked about the initial phase of their relationship.

Admitting that he was a possessive lover, Shah Rukh said that he was like a dog. He added that he would not allow his girlfriend to keep her hair open or wear a white shirt.

"I was very possessive. I was like a dog. I was downright vulgar and sick..Like if you were my girlfriend, you would not be allowed to keep open hair and wear white shirt," said the 'Devdas' actor.

Confirming this about her husband, Gauri pitched in saying that she even threatened to leave him if he did not change.

"He was disgusting, he was sick! And he had to learn because I said 'Okay bye, I would never see you again'," Gauri added.

Talking about their love journey, back in 1984, an 18-year-old Shah Rukh first met a 14-year-old Gauri at a friend's party in Delhi.

Initially shy and nervous around her, the two eventually got to know each other.

Their courtship period was full of ups and downs, and they even went through periods of separation. However, they found their way back to each other.

After overcoming many hurdles, Shah Rukh and Gauri finally got married on 25 October 1991. Their wedding included both Hindu wedding rituals and a Nikah ceremony, as a mark of respect for each other's faiths.

Shah Rukh and Gauri are blessed with three children - Aryan Khan (born in 1997), Suhana Khan (born in 2000), and AbRam Khan (born in 2013).



