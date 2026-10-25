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When Shakti Kapoor recalled how a shopkeeper manifested his success
In Short
Remembering this, Shakti Kapoor said, "He had kept a big poster of mine. At night, when we used to meet 3-4 friends at the same paan shop, he used to ask me, 'What are you doing here? Try something in Bombay. You'll be successful. Look, I have even kept your poster'."
Mumbai: Once, Shakti Kapoor recalled how a shopkeeper manifested his stardom. As he was talking to host Kapil Sharma during his appearance on his chat show, Shakti Kapoor revealed that there used to be a shopkeeper in their vicinity who used to keep a poster of him at his shop even before he had become an actor.
Remembering this, Shakti Kapoor said, "He had kept a big poster of mine. At night, when we used to meet 3-4 friends at the same paan shop, he used to ask me, 'What are you doing here? Try something in Bombay. You'll be successful. Look, I have even kept your poster'."
However, Shakti did not forget the heartfelt gesture of the shopkeeper, and whe he became an actor and got a bit of stardom, he went to his shop, which was a little bigger by then, and told the shopkeeper, "What you said turned out to be true. God bless you. Whenever you need anything, whatever I would be able to do as per my capacity. I am always there for you."
Shakti Kapoor made his film debut back in 1977 with the movie "Khel Khilari Ka" which was directed by Arjun Hingorani. He played the character Tony in the drama.
During his tenure spanning more than 4 decades, Shakti Kapoor has been a part of above 700 movies.
Proving his mettle as one of the most versatile actors in Bollywood, Shakti Kapoor is known for both his comic and villainous characters.
He is best remembered for his portrayal of Crime Master Gogo in the cult classic "Andaz Apna Apna (1994)". His dialogue "Aankhen nikal ke gotiyan khelunga" still remains inked in the memory of movie buffs.
Some of his most noteworthy projects include "Qurbani (1980)", "Hero (1983)", "Himmatwala (1983)", "Raja Babu (1994)", "Andaz Apna Apna (1994)", "Coolie No. 1 (1995)", and "Judwaa (1997)".
When Shakti Kapoor recalled how a shopkeeper manifested his success
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