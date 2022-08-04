Witness The Action Behind The Love Story With Sita Ramam's Making Video

Hanu Raghavapudi's Sita Ramam is the most-awaited movie of the season… As it is all set to release on a grand note tomorrow, the makers unveiled a small making video to keep up the hype on the movie. This movie has Dulquer Salman, Rashmika Mandanna and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles.

Dulquer Salman shared the making video on his Twitter page and treated all his fans ahead of the release… Take a look!

Along with sharing the video, Dulquer also wrote, "Witness the behind-the-scenes action of how we brought this love story to life. Book your tickets now!!! https://youtu.be/B9fSB4K9SIs #SitaRamam @mrunal0801 @iamRashmika @iSumanth @hanurpudi @VyjayanthiFilms @SwapnaCinema #SitaRamamFromTomorrow".

The video showcased how the whole team worked hard in the sets and in the snow too to get the right output… Along with the crew, even the lead actors and the prominent characters are seen in the video taking part in the shoot.

Sita Ramam has Dulquer Salman as Lieutenant Ram while Bollywood actress Mrunal Thakur will be seen as Sita and it is her debut Tollywood movie. Rashmika is essaying the role of a Muslim girl Afreen. Young filmmaker Hanu Raghavapudi who is known for directing Anadala Rakshasi and Padi Padi Leche Manasu is helming this project. Murali Sharma, Vennela Kishore, Sumanth, Gautam Menon, and Prakash Raj are also essaying prominent roles in this movie. Going with the plot, it deals with 1964 periodic love tale… This movie is being produced by Aswini Dutt under the Swapna Movies and Vyjayanti Movies banners. This movie will be made in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam languages!

The movie is all set to hit the big screens tomorrow i.e on 5th August, 2022!