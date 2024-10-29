Wormholes, Mythology, and Sci-Fi: All in One Stop at Rhasyam Idam Jagath: Chandoo Mondeti

Hyderabad: National Award-winning director Chandoo Mondeti, known for Karthikeya 2, released the trailer for the film Rahasyam Idam Jagath on Tuesday. This science-fiction and mythological thriller, directed by Komal R. Bharadwaj, combines Indian mythology with sci-fi concepts, promising an immersive cinematic experience. The film, set for release on November 8, explores ancient Indian myths, including the Sri Chakra, and themes of wormholes, aiming to connect Telugu audiences with their cultural heritage through a modern lens.

Rahasyam Idam Jagath stars Rakesh Galebi, Sravanthi Prattipati, Manasa Veena, and Bhargav Gopinatham, and is produced by Padma Ravinuthala and Hiranya Ravinuthala under the Single Cell Universe Production banner. The film has already captured the audience’s attention with its intriguing posters and teaser.

Speaking at the trailer launch, Chandoo Mondeti expressed his excitement for the film’s concept, which aligns with topics he has extensively researched. "The idea of linking wormholes with mythology, like the stories of Hanuman, the Skanda Purana, and Narada, makes this project unique. I believe audiences are ready for science-driven narratives like this,” he shared, confident that the film would offer a captivating experience.





Director Komal R. Bharadwaj expressed gratitude to Mondeti, stating, “Supporting fresh content and new talent requires a big heart. Rahasyam Idam Jagath draws from Indian history and mythology, aiming to answer questions about the mysteries of the universe in a way that resonates with modern viewers. We’ve blended science and myth to create a grand theatrical experience that offers both visual splendor and deep cultural insights.”

The event also featured key cast members, including Sravanthi Prattipati and Manasa Veena, along with music director Ghani. The film’s release on November 8 promises audiences an innovative exploration of mythology and science fiction on the big screen.



