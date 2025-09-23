Yami Gautam, Emraan Hashmi bring Shah Bano case to screen in courtroom drama ‘HAQ’

The makers of HAQ, a film inspired by the Supreme Court’s landmark verdict in the Mohd. Ahmed Khan v. Shah Bano Begum case, unveiled its teaser on social media, sparking widespread discussion. Starring Yami Gautam as Bano and Emraan Hashmi as her husband, the film revisits one of India’s most debated legal battles from the late 1970s and early 1980s.

Sharing the teaser on Instagram, Yami wrote: “A fight for dignity, justice and for what’s rightfully hers – #HAQ. Inspired by the landmark Supreme Court Judgement of Mohd. Ahmed Khan vs Shah Bano Begum. Releasing in cinemas on 7th November!”

The teaser begins as a tender love story but quickly transforms into a gripping marital dispute that escalates into a courtroom battle. HAQ delves into questions of faith, identity, personal belief, and law—particularly the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) under Article 44. Yami portrays a resilient Muslim woman who, after being wronged, stands up for her rights and those of her children under Section 125.

Directed by Suparn S Varma, the film also features Sheeba Chaddha, Danish Hussain, and Aseem Hattangady. It is a dramatized retelling inspired by Jigna Vora’s book Bano: Bharat ki Beti. Produced by Junglee Pictures in association with Insomnia Films and Baweja Studios, HAQ releases worldwide on November 7, 2025.

The project also marks Yami’s first on-screen collaboration with Emraan Hashmi, who is currently in the news for his cameo in Aryan Khan’s debut series The Ba**ds of Bollywood*.