Yami Gautam salutes Indian Army on Army Day: ‘Today and Every Day’

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Yami Gautam marked Army Day by paying heartfelt tribute to the brave soldiers of the Indian Army, acknowledging their courage, sacrifice and unwavering commitment to the nation.

Taking to social media platform X, Yami shared a post from a music label featuring visuals from her 2024 political thriller Article 370. Along with the clip, she wrote, “Happy Army Day. Today & every day. Jai Hind,” expressing her respect for the armed forces and their selfless service to the country.

Army Day is observed across India on January 15 each year to commemorate the historic moment in 1949 when Lieutenant General Kodandera M. Cariappa took over as the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army from General Francis Roy Bucher, the last British Commander-in-Chief. The day stands as a symbol of honour and gratitude towards soldiers who dedicate their lives to protecting India’s sovereignty and its citizens.

Yami Gautam’s association with patriotic cinema has been particularly notable in recent years. Her film Article 370, directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale, is based on the 2019 revocation of the special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution of India. The film also stars Priyamani, Skand Thakur, Ashwini Kaul, Vaibhav Tatwawadi, Arun Govil and Kiran Karmarkar, and received attention for its politically charged narrative and intense performances.

The actress was also recently seen in Haq, a courtroom drama directed by Suparn Verma. The film features Emraan Hashmi and Sheeba Chaddha in pivotal roles and is inspired by the landmark Supreme Court judgment in the Shah Bano case, which addressed important issues related to maintenance rights and matrimonial laws in Muslim households. The film reportedly draws elements from journalist Jigna Vora’s book Bano: Bharat ki Beti and has been in the news due to pre-release legal controversies surrounding its portrayal of the case.

On the personal front, Yami is married to filmmaker Aditya Dhar, who recently delivered the blockbuster Dhurandhar. The film, featuring an ensemble cast including Akshaye Khanna, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan and Sanjay Dutt, is a high-octane saga inspired by true events. Set against the gritty backdrop of the underworld and infused with themes of patriotism, espionage and betrayal, the film has been widely praised for its scale, performances and action sequences.

Dhurandhar is loosely based on Operation Lyari, a government-led crackdown against criminal gangs in the Lyari area of Karachi, Pakistan, and blends elements of crime, strategy and national pride.

As India celebrated Army Day, Yami Gautam’s message resonated with many, reminding citizens of the sacrifices made by soldiers and the importance of honouring them not just on special occasions, but every day.