Yashoda: Samantha Dropped A 'Thank You' Note And Expresses Her Gratitude Towards The Director Duo…

It is all known that Tollywood's ace actress Samantha's Yashoda movie turned into a blockbuster with its intense plot. Being the story basing a surrogate mother, Sam rocked it and made the audience connect to the subject with her amazing screen presence. Off late, the makers also celebrated the success of the movie and also thanked Sam by reaching her home. At present Sam is getting treated for the auto-immune disorder. Off late, she dropped a thank you note and showed off her gratitude towards all her fans and the director duo Hari and Harish…



Here is the Twitter post of Samantha… Take a look!

The note reads, "Dear audience, Your appreciation and love for Yashoda is the greatest gift and support that I could ever asked for. I am overwhelmed with joy and gratitude."

She further wrote, "And I want to take this opportunity to thank everyone, who were involved with the making of Yashoda. I would like to especially thank the producer, Krishna Prasad gaaru, for trusting me with this project. And I am also grateful to the directors, Hari and Harish, with whom it has been an absolute pleasure to work with. To my dearest co-actors Varalaxmi Sarathkumar gaaru, Unni Mukundan gaaru and to rest of the amazing cast, it was wonderful collaborating and working with you as well. Humbled and ever grateful. With love, Samantha."

This new-age thriller is directed by filmmaker duo Hari Shankar and Harish Narayan and is produced by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad under the Sridevi Movies banner.

Speaking about other projects of Samantha, she is part of Shaakuntalam and Kushi movies in Tollywood. Sam is also part of Citadel and the Hollywood film Arrangements of Love movies.