Yash’s ‘Toxic’: Karnataka Minister Demands Action Against Film Crew for Forest Land Misuse

Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre has taken decisive action against officials involved in permitting unauthorized tree felling on forest land. On Tuesday, the Minister directed the concerned authorities to initiate strict disciplinary measures against those responsible for granting permissions to fell trees in a reserve forest area. This forest land, situated in Bengaluru's Peenya plantation, was used as a shooting location for the upcoming Kannada movie, ‘Toxic,’ starring Yash.

Minister Khandre personally inspected the site where Toxic was being filmed. In a formal note to the Additional Chief Secretary of the Department of Forest, Ecology, and Environment, he emphasized that 599 acres of reserve forest land in Peenya, which had been illegally handed over to Hindustan Machine Tools (HMT) in the 1960s, remains gazetted forest land. He referenced a Supreme Court ruling that stipulates, "Once a forest, always a forest unless de-notified," underscoring the status of the land.

The Minister highlighted that HMT, without proper de-notification, transferred forest land to various entities over the years. This land has since been utilized for non-forestry purposes, including film shootings and other activities. Khandre noted, “HMT illegally sold the forest land in its possession to government and private organizations, and non-forestry activities have been ongoing.” He presented satellite images from the Karnataka State Remote Sensing Applications Centre, which reveal extensive tree felling in the area.

Khandre expressed concerns about HMT allegedly renting out forest land for film shoots and other purposes, adding that unauthorized tree felling in a forest area is a serious offense. He demanded answers regarding how many trees have been felled and whether proper permissions were obtained. The Minister called for accountability, instructing officials to take stringent action against those who violated the rules.

“If permission has been granted, disciplinary action should be taken against the officer responsible, and forest offense cases should be filed against all those involved,” the Minister stated firmly.