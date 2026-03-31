Yo Yo Honey Singh calls fan ‘Sherni’ after gate-climbing chaos at Mumbai concert

Mumbai: A high-energy concert by rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh in Mumbai took an unexpected turn after a female fan attempted to climb a locked gate outside the venue, sparking chaos and drawing widespread attention online.

The incident occurred during the singer’s ‘My Story – India Chapter’ tour performance at the MMRDA Grounds in Bandra on March 28. According to viral videos circulating on social media, the woman was seen trying to scale a closed gate, allegedly to gain access to restricted areas closer to the stage. Security personnel quickly intervened, leading to a heated exchange.

Eyewitnesses and reports suggested that several fans were left outside due to entry restrictions and confusion over ticket categories. Some attendees also raised concerns about crowd management, claiming that unauthorised access to certain sections added to the disorder.

The dramatic visuals soon went viral, triggering mixed reactions online. While some criticised the fan’s behaviour, others questioned the event’s organisation and security arrangements.

Reacting to the viral clip, Honey Singh shared the video on social media and referred to the woman as his “Sherni fan,” a remark that further fuelled discussion across platforms.

Despite the disruption, the concert continued with the rapper delivering a series of his popular hits, maintaining the electrifying atmosphere among fans inside the venue.