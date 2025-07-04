Yo Yo Honey Singh revives fan-favourite ‘One Thousand Miles’ with new music video

After a decade-long wait, Yo Yo Honey Singh is finally set to release the official music video for his iconic track "One Thousand Miles", a fan-favourite from his 2014 album Desi Kalakaar. The rapper-singer took to social media to announce the long-anticipated project, calling it the completion of a “pending chapter” in his life.

In his post, Honey Singh teased fans by saying, “Completing the pending chapter of my life on public demand, shooting One Thousand Miles.

Guess the lead actress? She is very special in my life.” Soon after, he revealed that actress Mandy Takhar will play the lead in the music video, sharing, “Most Awaited One Thousand Miles starring Mandy Takhar. It’s not just a song—it’s my life.”

Honey Singh and Mandy Takhar share a special bond, having reconnected after 12 years. He previously called her his “favourite person on earth” in a heartfelt post.

The original track, backed by T-Series and Bhushan Kumar, has long been a staple among his fans, and its upcoming video is expected to bring fresh life to the classic.

Earlier in May, Honey Singh released “Teri Yaadein” featuring Nargis Fakhri and Grini—a romantic bonus track from his 2024 comeback album Glory.

The album, featuring 18 tracks across ten languages including Hindi, Punjabi, English, French, and Arabic, marks his return not only as a performer but also as a music producer and director. His directorial debut came with the track “Jatt Mehkma.”

With One Thousand Miles set to finally get its visual treatment, fans can expect more from Honey Singh’s ongoing musical evolution.