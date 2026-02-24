Yo Yo Honey Singh says he is safe in Mexico after cartel violence, confirms return to India

Mumbai: Popular rapper and singer Yo Yo Honey Singh assured fans that he was safe in Mexico after violent unrest erupted in the country following the killing of a notorious cartel leader.

The singer, who was in Mexico during the outbreak of violence, took to Instagram to share an update about his well-being. Posting a picture of himself standing beside a chartered aircraft, he thanked his followers for their concern and confirmed that he was flying back home. “Thank u guys for all ur concern! M safe in Mexico just flying back home #harharmahadev,” he wrote.

The unrest began after Nemesio “El Mencho” Oseguera Cervantes, the head of the powerful Jalisco New Generation Cartel, was killed in a Mexican military operation reportedly aided by American intelligence inputs. His death triggered coordinated retaliation by cartel members across several regions.

According to reports, highways were blocked, vehicles were torched and heavy gunfire incidents were reported in multiple cities. Resort destinations such as Puerto Vallarta were also affected, leaving several American tourists stranded. Flights to Puerto Vallarta and Guadalajara were temporarily suspended amid the chaos.

Mexico’s Defence Secretary General Ricardo Trevilla Trejo stated that eight cartel members were killed in the operation. Authorities reported at least 85 roadblocks and dozens of attacks targeting security forces. Over 25 security personnel and one civilian were killed in the violence, while more than 30 suspected cartel members were reportedly killed and around 70 detained.

The situation has raised concerns about a potential succession battle within the cartel, which analysts believe could further destabilise regions such as Jalisco. The state is also scheduled to host matches during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, adding to international security concerns.

Amid the escalating tensions, Honey Singh’s reassurance brought relief to his fans, as he confirmed he was leaving the country safely and returning to India.