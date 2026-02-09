Yo Yo Honey Singh shares warm moment with boxing icon Amir Khan, calls him ‘legendary brother’

Mumbai: Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh struck a celebratory and friendly note as he posed alongside British boxing star Amir Khan, referring to the former world champion as his “legendary brother”.

Honey Singh took to Instagram to share a photograph with Khan, capturing a moment of camaraderie between the two. In the image, both stand close together, confidently raising their fists towards the camera in a playful boxing-style pose, reflecting mutual respect and admiration.

Captioning the post, the rapper wrote, “With my legendary brother @amirkingkhan.”

Amir Khan is a former British professional boxer who competed from 2005 to 2022. He began boxing competitively at the age of 11 and rose to international prominence after winning a silver medal in the lightweight division at the 2004 Athens Olympics, becoming the youngest British Olympic boxing medallist at just 17. Turning professional a year later, Khan went on to make history by becoming one of the youngest British world champions, winning the World Boxing Association (WBA) title at the age of 22.

Meanwhile, Yo Yo Honey Singh rose to prominence in the music industry with his Punjabi album International Villager, released in 2011. The album’s hit track Gabru, featuring J-Star, topped Asian music charts, including the official BBC Asian charts. His collaborations with leading artists, notably Diljit Dosanjh on Lak 28 Kudi, further strengthened his popularity.

Honey Singh made his Hindi music debut with Mastan and later gained massive traction on YouTube, with Brown Rang and High Heels emerging as some of the most viewed and trending videos of the year. Following the success of Brown Rang, he released Angreji Beat in collaboration with Gippy Grewal, which became a chartbuster.

In 2024, the rapper released his album Glory, featuring 18 tracks including Millionaire, Rap God and Jatt Mehkma. In December the same year, a Netflix documentary titled Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous offered an inside look into his life and career.