‘Youth’ gears up for Telugu release; ‘Sakhiye’ song adds musical charm

The Tamil film Youth is all set to entertain Telugu audiences with its upcoming release under the same title on March 26. Starring Ken Karunaas, Anishma Anil Kumar, Devadarshini Chetan, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Priyanshi Yadav, and Meenakshi Dinesh in lead roles, the film is being presented in Telugu by Housefull Vineeth and Sandeep under the E2C banner.

Directed by Ken Karunaas along with his team, the film has been generating buzz with its vibrant promotional campaign carrying the catchy tagline, “Come with your gang, note – no age limit.” The trailer, which was released earlier, received a strong response from audiences, raising expectations for the youthful entertainer.

Adding to the film’s growing hype, the makers have now unveiled the lyrical video of the romantic track “Sakhiye.” Composed by G. V. Prakash Kumar, the song features soulful lyrics penned by Kittu Vissapragada. The track is beautifully rendered by singers Sinjith Yerramalli and Sindhuja Tanuku, bringing a soothing and emotional touch to the album.

“Sakhiye” captures the essence of young love, portraying the tender emotions of a couple through heartfelt lyrics and melodious composition. With its romantic vibe and appealing visuals, the song is expected to strike a chord with the youth.

With positive buzz around its music and trailer, Youth is gearing up for a grand theatrical release, aiming to attract audiences with its relatable themes and youthful energy.