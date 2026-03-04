Youth, women must stay vigilant: Laxman after Watching The Kerala Story-2

Rajya Sabha MP K Laxman emphasised the role of cinema in creating social awareness, stating that films must boldly present real events from the nation’s history to inspire consciousness among people. He made these remarks after watching The Kerala Story–2 at the Odeon Theatre multiplex in RTC Cross Roads, on Tuesday.

The screening was attended by a large number of BJP leaders and workers from the Musheerabad constituency. Addressing the media after the show, Laxman said that films reflecting the pain, sacrifice and patriotism of communities such as Kashmiri Pandits deserve encouragement. He stressed the need to condemn injustices faced by women, including exploitation, fraud and forced religious conversions, and urged society to remain alert to such issues.

Laxman highlighted that it is the responsibility of every citizen to foster awareness and safeguard social harmony. He particularly called upon youth and women to stay vigilant against negative influences and to embrace positive values that strengthen the nation.

The event was attended by OBC Morcha All India National Executive Member Poosaraju, BJP Mahankali District President Bharat Goud, Secunderabad Parliament Joint Convener Vinay Kumar, Jai Pal Reddy, Shivaji and several others. The programme concluded peacefully, with participants expressing support for films that promote truth and social responsibility.