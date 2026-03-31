Zack Snyder praises Huma Qureshi’s brilliance in Army of the Dead

Mumbai: Acclaimed Hollywood filmmaker Zack Snyder praised Indian actress Huma Qureshi, describing her as “one of the most amazing actors” he has had the pleasure of working with in his film Army of the Dead.

The director took to Instagram and shared a photograph of Huma, who portrayed Geeta Ranjan in the 2021 post-apocalyptic zombie heist film. In his post, Snyder lauded her performance and screen presence, writing that she brought “talent, presence, and pure brilliance” to the project.

Responding warmly to the appreciation, Huma commented on the post, calling Snyder “the best” and referring to him affectionately as “boss man”.

Army of the Dead, based on a story conceived by Snyder himself, featured an ensemble cast including Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana de la Reguera, Theo Rossi, Matthias Schweighöfer, Nora Arnezeder, Hiroyuki Sanada, Tig Notaro, Raúl Castillo, and Garret Dillahunt among others. The film followed a group of mercenaries attempting a high-stakes casino heist in Las Vegas amid a zombie outbreak.

Snyder, who began his career directing music videos, made his feature film debut with Dawn of the Dead. Over the years, he has helmed several notable films, including 300, Watchmen, Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Justice League. His other works include Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga'Hoole, Sucker Punch, Rebel Moon and its sequel Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver.

Meanwhile, Huma Qureshi is set to appear in the upcoming film Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups, starring alongside Yash. The project, written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas and directed by Mohandas, has been shot simultaneously in Kannada and English, with dubbed versions planned in multiple Indian languages.

The film is reportedly set in 1980s Goa and revolves around a powerful drug cartel operating behind the region’s vibrant façade, weaving a narrative of crime and deception.

Huma’s recent works include Maharani Season 4, directed by Puneet Prakash, and Delhi Crime Season 3, helmed by Tanuj Chopra. The series featured performances by Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal, Rajesh Tailang, Jaya Bhattacharya, and Anuraag Arora, among others.