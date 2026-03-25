Zack Snyder reflects on 10 years of ‘Batman v Superman’, calls it a clash of ideals

Mumbai: Filmmaker Zack Snyder looked back at his 2016 superhero film Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice as it completed a decade since its release, describing the project as far more than a conventional showdown between two iconic characters.

Marking the milestone, Snyder shared a reflective note in which he emphasised that the film represented a deeper philosophical conflict rather than just a physical battle. He described it as “a collision of ideals, of fear and power, of man and god,” underlining the thematic ambition behind the narrative.

The film, based on DC Comics characters, served as a follow-up to Man of Steel and became the second instalment in the DC Extended Universe. It featured Ben Affleck as Batman and Henry Cavill as Superman, alongside a prominent ensemble cast including Amy Adams, Jesse Eisenberg, Diane Lane, Laurence Fishburne, Jeremy Irons, Holly Hunter and Gal Gadot.

“Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” marked the first live-action cinematic collaboration between Batman and Superman, while also introducing Wonder Woman to audiences in a live-action film format. The storyline revolved around Lex Luthor’s manipulation, pushing Batman into a preemptive confrontation with Superman, whom the antagonist sought to eliminate.

Upon its release, the film emerged as the seventh highest-grossing movie of 2016 and registered the biggest opening weekend for a superhero film at the time, despite receiving mixed critical reception.

Snyder, who began his career directing music videos, made his feature film debut with Dawn of the Dead, a remake of the 1978 horror classic. Over the years, he went on to helm several major projects, including 300, Watchmen and Justice League, establishing himself as a prominent figure in comic book cinema.

His diverse filmography also included projects outside the superhero genre, such as Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga'Hoole, Sucker Punch, Army of the Dead and the recent space opera saga Rebel Moon.