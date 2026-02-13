Zanai Bhosle Unveils Valentine’s Day Love Anthem ‘Adatein’—A Soulful Ballad On Love That Becomes A Habit

Carrying forward one of India’s most revered musical legacies while steadily shaping her own artistic voice, Zanai Bhosle returns this Valentine’s Day with her latest single, ‘Adatein,’ a deeply emotive love ballad that explores the idea of love not just as an emotion, but as a habit—an aadat that quietly becomes inseparable from one’s life.

Adatein draws inspiration from the subtle, everyday habits of a loved one—the small gestures, memories, and moments that slowly weave themselves into a person’s routine. Metaphorically, the song captures how love grows beyond passion and transforms into a constant presence, something one leans on without realizing until it becomes impossible to imagine life without it.

Musically layered and emotionally resonant, the song unfolds like a conversation between two hearts. The opening verses, sung by Charanpreet Singh, reflect longing, distance, and unspoken desire, capturing the ache of missing someone with raw vulnerability. As the narrative progresses, Zanai Bhosle’s voice enters as the emotional response—warm, expressive, and filled with the reassurance of love. Together, the duet creates a seamless emotional arc, guiding listeners from yearning to fulfillment.

The melody and lyrics take the listener on a journey that is blissful and peaceful, yet deeply intense. There is a quiet intimacy woven into the composition—one that reiterates the enduring value of love, not through grand declarations, but through feeling, memory, and emotional connection. Adatein leaves listeners immersed in its world, lingering long after the final note fades.

Speaking about the release, Zanai Bhosle shares, “Adatein is very special to me because it talks about love in its most honest form—when someone becomes your habit, your comfort, your constant. This song is my romantic letter to my listeners, my fans and everyone who has stood by me. As Valentine’s Day arrives and I complete one year of releasing my music, I wanted to celebrate love in all its forms—not just between couples, but between you and me as well. The love I’ve received over the past year has been overwhelming, and this song is my way of saying thank you.”

The release also marks an important milestone in Zanai’s journey as an independent artist, celebrating one year of sharing her music with audiences and receiving an outpouring of love and support. With Adatein, she invites listeners into her “lover’s paradise”—a space where emotions are felt deeply and love is cherished in its purest form.

Blending timeless emotion with contemporary sensibility, Adatein stands as a Valentine’s Day anthem for romantics, dreamers, and anyone who believes that love, once it becomes a habit, lasts forever.

Click here to listen - https://open.spotify.com/track/1vzy1cPfT9f4Op2z4Gmg3i?si=b2846fee390143d4