Zayn Malik Says He “Spoke to Other Females” and Questions If He Was Ever in Love With Gigi Hadid

Los Angeles: British-born singer Zayn Malik has opened up candidly about mistakes in his past relationships, including his high-profile romance with supermodel Gigi Hadid, saying he once “spoke to other females” when he shouldn’t have and questioning whether he was ever truly in love. The revelations came during a recent appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast.

The former One Direction star, 33, reflected on how his understanding of love has evolved over time. When asked if he still stood by his earlier remark that he wasn’t sure he had ever truly been in love, Malik responded that his views have changed as he’s grown older. He explained that what he once thought was love might have been something else, such as lust or infatuation.

Addressing his six-year relationship with Hadid, which lasted until 2021, Malik made it clear that he will always love and respect the model, especially as the mother of their daughter, Khai, but he questioned whether he was ever “in love” with her during their time together. “I will always love G, because she’s the reason my child is on this Earth, and I have the utmost respect for her. I will always love her, but I don’t know if I was ever in love with her,” he said.

Malik also acknowledged that being younger and less mature contributed to his past behaviour, admitting that he sometimes spoke to other women in ways he shouldn’t have while in relationships. “You live and learn from it,” he said, reflecting on his personal growth.

The singer’s comments provide insight into his evolving perspective on relationships and love as he navigates life post-breakup and focuses on co-parenting his daughter.