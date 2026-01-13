Zayn Malik teases first-ever world tour in 2026, but India dates yet to be confirmed

Los Angeles: British pop star Zayn Malik has excited fans by hinting at his first ever world tour in 2026, though specific dates for India are yet to be revealed. The former One Direction singer teased the news on social media, confirming that planning for the international leg of his live shows is under way.

Zayn’s comments have sparked widespread anticipation among his global fanbase, with many offering suggestions for tour stops as excitement builds. However, while the singer acknowledged fan interest, he stopped short of announcing official dates or confirming locations for India, saying organisers are “working on that”.

The potential world tour announcement follows Zayn’s recent week-long Las Vegas residency, scheduled to take place at Dolby Live at Park MGM from 20 to 31 January 2026. The residency marks a major milestone in his solo career and hints at a busy year ahead for the singer.

Zayn first made his name as a member of global phenomenon One Direction before launching a solo career that has seen him release four studio albums to date. Fans have responded enthusiastically to the prospect of him taking his music on a full world tour for the first time since going solo.

As anticipation grows, supporters in India and around the world are eagerly awaiting further announcements, hoping that dates for shows closer to home will be confirmed soon.