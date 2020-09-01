Zee Telugu to launch a Health and Wellness show 'Andaraki Aarogyam' from 7th September

The current global situation has highlighted the importance of building immunity and having a fitness routine to be healthy. One thing that the lockdown restrictions have brought to light is that you don't necessarily need to go to a gym to stay fit. A little motivation and creativity are all you need to stay fit during these times. Keeping this in mind, Zee Telugu is bringing 'Andaraki Aarogyam' to encourage people of the Telugu states to be proactive about their well-being. The new show will air from 7th September at 8:30 am only on Zee Telugu and Zee Telugu HD.

This one of a kind show will let viewers get an exclusive peek into fitness routines, Yoga, beauty secrets, healthy habits and organic food recipes. Dr. Manthena Satyanarayana Raju, a renowned naturopathy specialist is back on television to host the show and reveal all the details about healthy food and lifestyle. The show will give viewers an insider's view on how and why a special diet is important and what they will need to do to keep their mind and body balanced and fit. Dr. Raju will be busting out some popular myths and clarifying several doubts of those who seek ways to stay healthy. The cherry on the cake is Former Miss India Earth and Yoga practitioner Tejaswini Manogna will be featuring every Sunday and the audience will get a chance to learn how Yoga is helpful amidst this pandemic.

Tune in to Andaraki Aarogyam from Monday – Sunday, at 8:30 am only on Zee Telugu and Zee Telugu HD to know all the secrets to lead a healthy life.

As we welcome the new normal and further our entertainment proposition, we urge the audience to stay safe and continue enjoying their favorite shows at the comfort of their homes.

