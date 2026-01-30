Zoya Akhtar shares throwback from 18 years ago, recalls when ‘actors were friends who hung out on sets

Mumbai: Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar has taken a nostalgic trip down memory lane, and recalled a time when, in her words, “actors were friends that hung out on sets.”

Sharing a carousel post featuring a series of behind the scenes moments from her debut directorial Luck By Chance, 18 years ago, Zoya reflected back on an era that felt simpler, and more creatively driven.

Posting the throwback pictures on her social media account, Zoya captioned them it as, “Luck By Chance 2008 Those were the days:

1. It was my first

2. We shot on film

3. We had prints

4. Romance ruled the screen

5. My first hero was my first hero

6. The skies were blue

7. Actors were friends that hung out on sets

8. This was a nuanced conversation

9. Akira was a baby

10. Carlos was also a kid

11. Reema and me were unofficial co writers

12. No one looked at their phone in the morning

13. Life was a dream”

The series of pictures offer a warm sneak peek into the making of the 2008 movie. In one picture, a clapperboard from Luck By Chance can be seen marking the beginning of Zoya Akhtar’s journey as a director. Another picture captures Zoya behind the camera with cinematographer Carlos Catalan, completely engrossedld in a shot. A still from the film features Hrithik Roshan and Isha Sharvani. Other images show veteran actress Dimple Kapadia in an intense conversational scene with Bollywood late star Rishi Kapoor. Another picture also captures candid moment of Zoya with baby Akira Akhtar.

Talking about Zoya Akhtar, the director is the daughter of veteran lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar and writer Honey Irani. She is the sister of actor and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar. Over the years, Zoya has directed hit movies like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Dil Dhadakne Do, Gully Boy and The Archies.

For the uninitiated, Luck By Chance starred Farhan Akhtar, Konkona Sen Sharma, Hrithik Roshan, Dimple Kapadia, Juhi Chawla, Sanjay Kapoor, Isha Sharvani and Rishi Kapoor in key roles.

The plot of the story revolved Farhan Akhtar as his journey of an industry outsider navigating Bollywood, and offered a realistic image of the Hindi Film Industry.



