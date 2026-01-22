Zubeen Garg death case: Assam court to hear bail pleas of five accused today

Guwahati: The District and Sessions Judge’s Court in Assam’s Kamrup district is scheduled to hear bail applications on Thursday filed by all five accused in connection with the death of Assam’s cultural icon and popular singer Zubeen Garg, officials said.

According to the prosecution, the accused — including Shyamkanu Mahanta and Amritprabha Mahanta — have approached the court seeking release on bail, citing their cooperation with the investigation and claiming that the probe has reached an advanced stage.

The hearing comes shortly after the Special Investigation Team (SIT), constituted by the Assam Police to probe the high-profile case, submitted its charge sheet. The SIT named five individuals, outlining their alleged roles in the sequence of events leading to Zubeen Garg’s death.

As per the charge sheet, the singer’s manager Siddhartha Sharma and his bandmate Shekharjyoti Goswami have been named as accused in a murder case, while Garg’s cousin, suspended Assam Police officer Sandipan Garg, has been charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Investigators stated that the charge sheet is based on a wide range of evidence, including witness statements, forensic reports, electronic data and international correspondence. The accused have, however, denied all allegations and maintained that they are innocent.

The bail pleas gained significance following submissions made by Singapore Police before the court, in which they ruled out any foul play in Zubeen Garg’s death and stated that the singer died due to drowning. The accused cited these findings in support of their request for bail.

Singapore Police also informed the court that Garg was severely intoxicated while on board a yacht shortly before the incident in which he drowned. Witness testimonies indicated that the singer had been consuming alcohol on the yacht, with one witness stating that he drank multiple servings of liquor, including gin, whisky and Guinness Stout.

The investigating officer told the court that Garg initially went for a swim, returned to the yacht and mentioned feeling tired, before entering the water again a few minutes later. Investigators also examined his medical history as part of the inquiry.

The court was informed that Garg had a known history of hypertension and epilepsy, with his last reported epileptic episode occurring in 2024. Forensic tests detected medication for both conditions in his bloodstream. However, investigators said it could not be conclusively established whether he had taken his epilepsy medication on the day of the incident, as eyewitness accounts were inconclusive.

A forensic pathologist testified that there were no physical indicators, such as a bitten tongue, that could confirm whether Garg had suffered an epileptic seizure before entering the water. The captain of the yacht, named Crazy Monkey, also deposed before the court.

In his testimony, the captain said that Garg had to be physically supported by two friends while boarding the vessel as he was unable to walk properly. He added that some passengers had begun drinking even before boarding and that he conducted two safety briefings during the voyage.

The captain further stated that when he saw Garg entering the water for the second time without a life jacket, he warned one of the singer’s friends that Garg appeared intoxicated and should not swim without safety equipment. He also said that he jumped into the water and swam towards Garg after noticing him floating face-down.

Police informed the court that witness statements suggested Garg entered the water voluntarily and showed no signs of suicidal intent.