Zubeen Garg’s Legacy: Assam Turns Mayabini Into An Anthem Of Collective Grief

The sudden demise of Zubeen Garg has left Assam in an unprecedented state of mourning, with his iconic song Mayabini Ratir Bukut transforming into a collective anthem of grief. Across Guwahati and beyond, thousands of fans gathered to pay their final respects to the singer, widely regarded as the state’s most beloved cultural figure after Bhupen Hazarika.

The 52-year-old musician died in Singapore during a sea outing, and his mortal remains were flown to Guwahati, where they were kept at the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex. Lakhs of people, braving long queues, came to offer floral tributes, while the song Mayabini played continuously in the background, fulfilling Zubeen’s own wish expressed years ago that the ballad be his farewell tune.

On Tuesday, thousands thronged Kamarkuchi NC village near Guwahati for his funeral. Wrapped in the traditional Gamusa, Zubeen’s cortege drew emotional crowds lining the streets. Even Assam’s Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma joined mourners in singing Mayabini.

The song, written and composed by Zubeen for the 2001 film Daag, has become a symbol of the void his passing has left. Over the last few days, it echoed everywhere — from homes to autos, from campuses to social gatherings. Even Assamese communities in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Pune paid tribute by singing Mayabini, demonstrating how deeply Zubeen’s music resonated beyond Assam.

Filmmaker Utpal Borpujari described the mass outpouring as “hysteria at the level no one expected,” highlighting the artist’s extraordinary bond with the people. Despite controversies in his personal life, Zubeen remained a “people’s artist” — a singer, composer, actor, and activist who connected with every section of society.

His career stretched across Assamese, Bengali, and Hindi cinema, with hits like Ya Ali from Gangster and Jaane Kya Chahe Man Bawara from Pyaar Ke Side Effects gaining nationwide popularity. Yet, it was his role in reviving Assamese music and cinema, along with his fearless activism against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), that defined his legacy.

Generations of Assamese have grown up humming his songs, but Mayabini has now taken on a new life — a mourning anthem, binding people together in remembrance of “Zubeen Da.” His death has not only shaken Assam but has also revealed the immense cultural power he wielded, making him a phenomenon unmatched in the state’s modern history.