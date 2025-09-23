Live
- CMF Headphone Pro to Debut on September 29 with Swappable Earcups and Unique Energy Slider
- Hyderabad: GHMC Issues Weather Forecast for Next 24 Hours
- AP Assembly session: Minister BC Janardhan Reddy says Rs 1432 cr funds for construction of bridges
- South Korea: Ex-President Yoon's bail hearing set for Friday
- Atlanta Electricals IPO 2025: Price, Listing Date, GMP & Subscription Details
- Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal Expecting Their First Child, Share Heartwarming Announcement
- GK Energy IPO Closes Today: Last Chance to Apply | Price, Listing & Details
- Sitharaman to visit Jaipur on September 27 for ‘Next Gen GST’ campaign
- Even road before PM Modi's residence pothole-ridden, claims Shivakumar
- Long lines at car dealerships and overwhelmed online orders marked the first day of the GST 2.0 rollout.
Zubeen Garg’s Legacy: Assam Turns Mayabini Into An Anthem Of Collective Grief
Highlights
- Assam plunged into mourning after singer Zubeen Garg’s death, with lakhs singing his song Mayabini Ratir Bukut as a tribute.
- His funeral drew massive crowds, revealing the cultural power and emotional bond he shared with fans.
The sudden demise of Zubeen Garg has left Assam in an unprecedented state of mourning, with his iconic song Mayabini Ratir Bukut transforming into a collective anthem of grief. Across Guwahati and beyond, thousands of fans gathered to pay their final respects to the singer, widely regarded as the state’s most beloved cultural figure after Bhupen Hazarika.
The 52-year-old musician died in Singapore during a sea outing, and his mortal remains were flown to Guwahati, where they were kept at the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex. Lakhs of people, braving long queues, came to offer floral tributes, while the song Mayabini played continuously in the background, fulfilling Zubeen’s own wish expressed years ago that the ballad be his farewell tune.
On Tuesday, thousands thronged Kamarkuchi NC village near Guwahati for his funeral. Wrapped in the traditional Gamusa, Zubeen’s cortege drew emotional crowds lining the streets. Even Assam’s Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma joined mourners in singing Mayabini.
The song, written and composed by Zubeen for the 2001 film Daag, has become a symbol of the void his passing has left. Over the last few days, it echoed everywhere — from homes to autos, from campuses to social gatherings. Even Assamese communities in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Pune paid tribute by singing Mayabini, demonstrating how deeply Zubeen’s music resonated beyond Assam.
Filmmaker Utpal Borpujari described the mass outpouring as “hysteria at the level no one expected,” highlighting the artist’s extraordinary bond with the people. Despite controversies in his personal life, Zubeen remained a “people’s artist” — a singer, composer, actor, and activist who connected with every section of society.
His career stretched across Assamese, Bengali, and Hindi cinema, with hits like Ya Ali from Gangster and Jaane Kya Chahe Man Bawara from Pyaar Ke Side Effects gaining nationwide popularity. Yet, it was his role in reviving Assamese music and cinema, along with his fearless activism against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), that defined his legacy.
Generations of Assamese have grown up humming his songs, but Mayabini has now taken on a new life — a mourning anthem, binding people together in remembrance of “Zubeen Da.” His death has not only shaken Assam but has also revealed the immense cultural power he wielded, making him a phenomenon unmatched in the state’s modern history.
Next Story