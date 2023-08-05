BJP intends to win seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi in the upcoming elections: Virendra Sachdeva

New Delhi: The country's Lok Sabha elections will take place next year. Even though the trumpet for the Lok Sabha elections has not yet been sounded, all political parties have begun to strive to register their presence among the public by strengthening their party and boosting their party.Similarly, presidents have recently been selected at the district level in the Delhi state BJP, in order for the party to become strong from the bottom up before the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, and the most work can be done in the party's interest.

Virendra Sachdeva, Delhi BJP State President, met with the newly selected office bearers to discuss future strategy. Along with this, he conveyed to all office bearers that they should not be in awe of their position.They were given this position to help the party and the public. As a result, they will work tirelessly to strengthen the party and edit public works. Only then their job will be safe.

Sachdeva stated that they should strive in a positive manner, recognizing the significance of the responsibility bestowed upon them, in order to grow the organization and the party's mass base. The party intends to win all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi in the next Lok Sabha elections.To work in this regard, every party activist must carry a brochure detailing the government's accomplishments and the corruption of Delhi's Arvind Kejriwal government.

During the meeting, state BJP in-charge Vaijayant Jai Panda urged that more and more programs should be held to collectively listen to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat program, the details of which should be sent to the state leadership. In addition to this, he urged that more office bearers and workers participate in organizational programs and protests against the Delhi government's policies. Dr. Alka Gurjar, the state co-incharge, on the other hand, directed the office bearers to go out into the public and conduct the program.State Organization General Secretary Pawan Rana, meanwhile, has urged for more effort to be done in order to have the names of voters registered on the voter list.

National General Secretary Dushyant Gautam, Delhi Assembly Leader Ramveer Singh Vidhuri, Union Minister of State Meenakshi Lekhi, MPs Manoj Tiwari, Ramesh Bidhuri, and Pravesh Verma, former State President Vijender Gupta, Satish Upadhyay, Adesh Gupta, Core BJP MLAs and office bearers, and committee member Ashish Sood were present.