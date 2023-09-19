Delhi Deploys Over 1,000 Fogging Machines Amid Monsoon Woes, Aims To Control Mosquito-Borne Diseases

In response to the intermittent rainfall and waterlogging in Delhi, the municipal corporation (MCD) has announced the deployment of over 1,000 fogging machines across the 250 MCD wards, effective today. This decision comes after a review meeting with MCD's public health department officials, chaired by the mayor.



It's worth noting that it has been five weeks since the MCD last released its weekly report on vector-borne diseases. Mayor Shelly Oberoi shared that the MCD is conducting daily inspections at around 1.5 lakh locations to check for mosquito larvae, and they are issuing notices and challans when larvae are detected in households.

Mayor Oberoi emphasized that the MCD is taking all necessary precautions to prevent mosquito-borne diseases such as dengue, malaria, and chikungunya, assuring that the situation is "under control." During the review meeting, she called for the prominent identification of dengue hotspots in zones where breeding is occurring, as per an Aam Aadmi Party press release.

To combat mosquito breeding, over 3,000 Dengue Breeding Checkers (DBCs) and 2,000 field workers will conduct door-to-door inspections, raise awareness, and eliminate breeding sites.

As per an AAP statement, more than 1 lakh sites are being inspected daily by malaria inspectors, DBCs, field workers, and public health department personnel to prevent mosquito breeding.

The most recent MCD report on vector-borne diseases, released on August 7, revealed 85 malaria cases and 348 dengue cases in the national capital this year. It also indicated a significant surge in dengue cases, with 105 cases reported in a single week, prompting the MCD to stop disclosing case numbers.

An MCD public health officer assured that there is no shortage of beds, and the situation is currently well-managed. While only one dengue death has been reported so far, there may be a notable increase in cases in the upcoming week due to humid weather conditions.