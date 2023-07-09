Live
Delhi Police deployed 3540 personnel to clear traffic woes
New Delhi: Due to heavy rain lashing Delhi and water logging on roads, several vehicles were stranded on Delhi roads adding to traffic woes.
Following this, Delhi police had deployed around 3540 traffic police personnel to remove vehicles stranded in waterlogged areas during heavy rainfall.
The heavy rains since morning caused waterlogging in various areas, resulting in traffic jams throughout the city. To facilitate traffic flow and prevent congestion due to the rain, we removed the stranded vehicles to the side of the road,” a police official said. According to civic officials, complaints of water logging were received from 54 locations. Along with waterlogging, incidents of uprooted trees and potholes on the roads were reported.
According to the traffic police, there were large potholes at four locations due to the rain. Six PCR calls regarding tree uprooting were reported to the control room.
“Power outages also occurred in several parts of the city, causing traffic signals to malfunction, and traffic personnel were unable to manage the signal-controlled intersections,” the official said.