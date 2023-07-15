Live
- Delhi flood situation expected to improve tomorrow i.e 16 July: Ashwini Kumar
- Fire broke out in DCS building on Barakhamba Khamba Road in Delhi
- Arsenal sign Declan Rice from West Ham in club-record 105m pounds deal
- After Moon, it's going to be mission to Sun for ISRO
- Indulge in yummy kebab recipes
- “Unleashing the Power Within: Dr Vivek Bindra's Revolutionary Approach to Youth Skill Empowerment”
- QS EMBA Rankings 2023: IIM Bangalore tops 7th
- Nitish Kumar has crossed limits of shamelessness, says Ravi Shankar Prasad
- Telangana Chamber of Events Industry to host the prestigious TCEI SIWPC Global 2023 & TCEI Excellence Awards!
- IIT Delhi campus to come up in Abu Dhabi; MoU signed in PM Modi's presence
Fire broke out in DCS building on Barakhamba Khamba Road in Delhi
Highlights
New Delhi: A fire broke out on the ninth floor of the DCS building on Delhi's Barakhamba Khamba Road. More than 10 fire engines are on the spot to...
New Delhi: A fire broke out on the ninth floor of the DCS building on Delhi's Barakhamba Khamba Road. More than 10 fire engines are on the spot to extinguish this fire.The fire department official said that a fire had been reported at the DCM building on Connaught Place about 6.30 p.m.
on Saturday.Officers, including more than 50 firemen, are on the spot, and efforts to extinguish the fire are ongoing.The cause of the fire could not be ascertained. Also, what kind of offices are there in the building, its information is being sought.
This is a developing story, more details are awaited.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS