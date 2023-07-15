  • Menu
Fire broke out in DCS building on Barakhamba Khamba Road in Delhi

New Delhi: A fire broke out on the ninth floor of the DCS building on Delhi's Barakhamba Khamba Road. More than 10 fire engines are on the spot to extinguish this fire.The fire department official said that a fire had been reported at the DCM building on Connaught Place about 6.30 p.m.

on Saturday.Officers, including more than 50 firemen, are on the spot, and efforts to extinguish the fire are ongoing.The cause of the fire could not be ascertained. Also, what kind of offices are there in the building, its information is being sought.

This is a developing story, more details are awaited.



