HC waives Rs 1 lakh cost on lawyer for PIL seeking facilities for Kejriwal in jail
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday waived the cost of Rs 1 lakh imposed on a lawyer for his public interest litigation (PIL) seeking appropriate arrangements for Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to run his government from jail.
The high court noted that the petitioner advocate has acknowledged his mistake and directed him to do community service in accordance with the directions of the Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA).
The court, however, directed the petitioner that in case he files any petition in future, he should attach with it a copy of the costs order as well as the waiver order. The court passed the order on an application by the petitioner tendering his apology and urging the court to waive the costs on the ground that he was fresh in the litigation practice.
He said he has realised his mistake and vowed not to repeat it and that he was ready to do community service. A bench of Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet P S Arora said, “Since the petitioner acknowledges his mistake, the costs of Rs 1 lakh imposed on him is waived. He is directed to do community service in accordance with the directions of DSLSA.”