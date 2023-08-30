Major Breakthrough: Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RAPIDX Corridor Completes Key Tunnel For Enhanced Connectivity

The ambitious Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RAPIDX corridor achieved a major milestone on Tuesday as the flawless completion of the 2 km-long tunnel connecting Anand Vihar and Sahibabad was celebrated. This achievement signifies a significant stride toward enhancing regional connectivity.



The momentous event marked the successful breakthrough of the "Sudarshan 4.4" tunnel boring machine (TBM) at the Vaishali retrieving shaft in Ghaziabad. Vinay Kumar Singh, the Managing Director of the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), remotely activated the breakthrough button, with esteemed directors and senior officials of the corporation in attendance.

The "Sudarshan 4.4" TBM, originating from the launching shaft at Anand Vihar, has effectively reached the Vaishali retrieving shaft, signifying a substantial advancement in the tunneling endeavors.

The achievement's magnitude is highlighted by the completion of the entire tunneling process in under 18 months, attributed to the deployment of seven advanced Sudarshan TBMs. These cutting-edge machines played a pivotal role in creating the 12 km-long parallel tunnels constituting the underground segment of India's pioneering RRTS corridor. Furthermore, the remaining portion of the 70 km-long corridor primarily comprises elevated sections, with an impressive 80 percent completion rate for the viaduct.

Constructing these intricate tunnels necessitated over 80,000 meticulously crafted precast segments. These segments were produced at advanced casting yards located in Karkardooma, New Delhi, and Shatabdi Nagar, Meerut.

Four tunnels, commencing at the Anand Vihar subterranean RAPIDX station in Delhi, have been successfully established. These tunnels facilitate the seamless movement of trains. Among them, two parallel tunnels, each spanning about 3 km, will serve as the crucial connection between Anand Vihar station and New Ashok Nagar station. Additionally, another pair of parallel tunnels, measuring approximately 2 km each, will seamlessly link Anand Vihar station to Sahibabad station.

With this remarkable achievement, the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RAPIDX corridor makes substantial progress, moving closer to its ultimate realization, and promising to profoundly impact regional connectivity and mobility.