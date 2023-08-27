Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Address B20 Summit India 2023: Focusing On Responsible And Innovative Business Growth

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to deliver a speech at the B20 Summit India 2023 in the nation's capital. He had previously addressed the G20 Culture Ministers' Meeting through a video message on Saturday. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi announced that he would be speaking at the B20 Summit India 2023 at 12 noon on August 27th. He emphasized that this platform serves as a gathering of diverse stakeholders within the business realm. Prime Minister Modi highlighted the significance of the B20 as a crucial group within the G20, dedicated to enhancing economic growth.







The B20, recognized as the official G20 dialogue forum for engagement with the global business community, has organized this Summit with the theme "B20 India R.A.I.S.E," representing Responsible, Accelerated, Innovative, Sustainable, and Equitable Businesses. The B20 Summit India convenes policymakers, business leaders, and experts from around the globe to engage in discussions and deliberations on the B20 India Communique.

Within the B20 India Communique are included 54 recommendations and 172 policy actions intended for submission to the G20. This three-day summit, taking place from August 25th to 27th, draws participants from approximately 55 countries and is attended by more than 1,500 delegates. The summit revolves around the central theme of fostering Responsible, Accelerated, Innovative, Sustainable, and Equitable Businesses.